Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov completes his visit to Azerbaijan

4 July 2025 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

President Sadyr Zhaparov was seen off by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Kyrgyz President.

On July 4, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, concluded his visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

