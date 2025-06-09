Agency clarifies reports regarding “Barilla” pasta
Reports have circulated on several news platforms regarding the recall of certain batches of “Barilla” brand “Integrale Vollkorn Penne Rigate” whole wheat pasta due to detected non-compliance issues in some countries.
Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) that the specific product batch mentioned in the reports has not been imported into Azerbaijan. Furthermore, laboratory tests conducted on other batches of “Barilla” brand products imported to the country revealed no safety or quality violations.
The results confirm that “Barilla” pasta products currently available in Azerbaijan meet safety standards and are suitable for consumption.
