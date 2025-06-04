Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Azerbaijani President

4 June 2025 00:06 (UTC+04:00)

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President, Dear friend,

I extend my warmest congratulations to you, your family and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Independence Day on May 28th.

The bond between Israel and Azerbaijan is deeply rooted in history, strengthened by our shared values and the enduring friendship between our nations. Over the years, we have cultivated a partnership built on mutual trust, goodwill, and genuine respect between our governments and peoples.

I deeply appreciate Azerbaijan's unwavering support for its Jewish community and culture, as well as its steadfast solidarity with Israel in the aftermath of Hamas's heinous attack on October 7th. Your country has set a remarkable example of compassion and friendship that will not be forgotten. I also wish to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan's role in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Türkiye, helping to foster regional cooperation.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has become a pillar of stability and strength, a beacon of prosperity, and a model for successful economic development across the region.

I regret that unforeseen circumstances have necessitated a change in my schedule, forcing me to postpone my highly anticipated visit to Azerbaijan. However, I sincerely hope to reschedule our meeting-whether in Israel or Azerbaijan-at your earliest convenience so that we may continue discussing our shared interests and aspirations.

With best wishes for many more years of prosperity, friendship and success,

Sincerely,

Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister of the State of Israel