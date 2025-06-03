Azerbaijan funds its Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki-Oghuz road repairs - presidential decree

3 June 2025 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 1.5 million manat ($880,000) has been allocated for the major repair of the roads connecting the Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway with Jalut, Mollali, Yemishanli, Daymadara, Tarkesh, and Daymadaghli villages in Azerbaijan's Oghuz district, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the mentioned sum was allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the major repair of the roads connecting the Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway with the villages of Jalut, Mollali, Yemishanli, Daymadara, Tarkesh and Daymadaghli, which are inhabited by 4,000 people.

The Ministry of Finance of the nation is mandated to allocate funding as delineated in Section 1 of this decree.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan shall allocate the necessary financial resources for the continuation of the major repairs of the highways specified in Part 1 of this Order in the distribution of state capital investment expenses in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan shall resolve the issues arising from this decree.