Chairman of Egyptian Senate visits Victory Park in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 May 2025 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

During his official visit to Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, visited Victory Park in Baku on May 26.

Azernews reports that an honor guard was lined up in tribute to the distinguished guest.

The Senate Chairman laid a wreath at the Victory Monument within the park.

The guest was then provided with detailed information about the park, which was established to commemorate the Azerbaijani people's extraordinary heroism and remarkable historic triumph in the Patriotic War, as well as to honor the cherished memory of the martyrs.

It was noted that the entrance to the nearly 10-hectare park features the Victory Arch — a symbolic structure dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War — standing 44 meters high and 22 meters wide, with 44 columns.

It is worth recalling that the park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, in a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.