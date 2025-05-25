Ukrainian Foreign Minister visits Victory Park and Martyrs' Alley in Baku [PHOTOS]

25 May 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The minister also visited the monument to the prominent Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko erected in the Azerbaijani capital, laid a wreath in front of it, and planted a tree in the park where the monument is located. translate into english correctly

On May 25, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga visited Victory Park in Baku, as well as the grave of the National Hero of Azerbaijan of Ukrainian origin, Viktor Seryogin, in Martyrs' Alley, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!