Azerbaijan aims to maintain its active role in global multilateralism, says Deputy FM

14 May 2025

Akbar Novruz

"Azerbaijan is a state that has always tried to maintain its active role in the multilateral system. The activities within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, hosting COP29 and our current chairmanship are important steps taken in this direction. In the coming years, we will witness a number of important events to maintain this position," said Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Azernews reports.

Rafiyev made the remarks during discussions on “The Rise of the Global South and the West: Azerbaijan’s Role, New Opportunities for Cooperation and Development” at an expanded meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations.

"It should be noted that next year, Azerbaijan will host the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and from that time on, it will chair this organization for a two-year period," he added.

He also highlighted that the Economic Cooperation Organization Summit is expected to be held in Azerbaijan later this year, along with several other significant international events.

"One of these is the holding of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, one of the large-scale events organized within the framework of the UN system, in Baku. This decision was made as a result of a competitive election among about seven candidate cities, and Baku was given priority."

Rafiyev concluded that "all these examples once again show that Azerbaijan continues to play a central role in the global multilateral system. Activities in this direction will be systematically continued in the coming years."