One of seven people attempting to breach Azerbaijan's state border neutralized

27 April 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

On April 26, movements of seven unidentified individuals attempting to breach the state border from Iran into Azerbaijan were observed by the border patrol of the “Lankaran” border unit of the State Border Service, Azernews reports citing the State Border Service.

The border post was put on high alert with the "Armed" command, and the service area was completely closed off. The border patrol issued a "Stop" command and pursued the border violators, firing warning shots into the air. However, the violators did not comply with the order and, presenting armed resistance, opened fire with the intent to threaten the lives of the border guards.

In accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on "State Border," the border patrol used firearms, resulting in one of the violators being neutralized at the scene. The other three individuals who demonstrated armed resistance managed to flee.

As a result of subsequent searching and operational measures conducted in cooperation with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, three additional individuals were detained: residents of Balakan district, 21-year-old Rajab Ibrahimov, 33-year-old Isa Isayev, and 41-year-old Kamran Uzunov.

During the inspection of the area, three packages containing a total weight of 51 kilograms and 884 grams of a substance resembling narcotics, along with a large number of psychotropic pills, were discovered and seized.

In connection with the incident, a meeting was held with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran's border service.

Necessary operational-investigative measures are ongoing by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and the Military Prosecutor’s Office regarding this case.