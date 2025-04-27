Yellow and orange warnings announced amid windy weather

27 April 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Hydrometeorology Service has issued yellow and orange warnings regarding expected windy weather in Baku, on the Absheron Peninsula, and in several regions from April 27 to the morning of April 29, Azernews reports.

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Zangilan, Agdere, Khankendi, Khojavend, Shusha, Khizi, Gazakh, Agstafa, Tovuz, Shamkir, Sal yard, Ujar, Kurdamir, Saatli, Sabirabad, Zardab, Imishli, Agjabadi, Beylagan, Jaliabad, Masally, Lankaran, Lerik, Yardimli, Astara, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Guba, Agsu, Shamakhi, and Belakani, a west wind with speeds of 13.9–20.7 meters per second will prevail.

In Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Kalbajar, Lachin, Agdam, Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Barda, Terter, Hajigabul, Neftchala, Gobustan, Ganja, Samukh, Goyanboi, Naftalan, Dashkasan, Gyadabe, Goygol, Gusar, Sheki, Oguz, Zagatala, Gakh, Ismayilli, Gabala, Aghdash, and Goycha, a northwest wind is expected, with gusts reaching 20.8–28.4 meters per second.