Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China published on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

24 April 2025 17:53 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China has been published on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to China (22-24.04.2025)".

