Georgian President arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit on April 15, Azernews reports.
A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were flying to honor the distinguished guest.
The Georgian President was greeted at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Yagub Eyyubov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yalchin Rafiyev, and other official representatives.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!