Azerbaijani Speaker attends opening of 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

6 April 2025 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova took part in the opening ceremony of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

At the opening event, Senate Speaker of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, IPU President Tulia Akson, and Secretary General Martin Chungong addressed the participants, highlighting the importance of the topics on the Assembly's agenda.

Speaker Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech during the Assembly and is also holding bilateral meetings with heads of parliaments from various countries on the sidelines of the event.