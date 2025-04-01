Armenian forces fire on Azerbaijani army positions overnight
Azerbaijani military positions came under fire from multiple directions overnight, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
According to the statement, between 5:00 PM on March 31 and 4:45 AM on April 1, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently opened fire using small arms. The attacks originated from positions in Armenia’s Basarkechar and Gorus regions, specifically from the settlements of Zarkand, Zod, Ashagi Shorja, Yukhari Shorja, Istisu, Khanazakh, and Khaznavar, targeting Azerbaijani military positions.
No casualties or significant damage have been reported as of now. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces took necessary defensive measures in response to the attacks.
