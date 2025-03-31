President of Algeria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

31 March 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

"Your Excellency, dear brother.

On the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on behalf of the people and government of Algeria, as well as personally. I wish Your Excellency strong health and happiness, and your brotherly people greater progress and prosperity. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant us and the entire Islamic Ummah this holiday again with peace, goodness, and abundance.

On the occasion of this auspicious holiday, I would like to reiterate our commitment to strengthening the fraternal relations between our countries in accordance with the interests of our brotherly peoples, and to contribute to the progress of the Islamic Ummah in an environment of well-being and stability.

Your Excellency, Dear Brother, please accept my highest respects and best wishes," the letter reads.