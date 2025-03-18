Azerbaijani army positions come under fire from Armenian forces

18 March 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has reported that Armenian armed forces intermittently opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions between 22:15 on March 17 and 00:20 on March 18, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, Armenian military units fired from positions near the villages of Arpa in the Keshishkend district, Saybali in the Gharakilsa district, and Vaghan in the Chambarak district. Small arms were used during the attacks.

The Ministry of Defense has not provided additional details on the incident but emphasized that the Azerbaijani side has taken appropriate countermeasures in response to the provocations.