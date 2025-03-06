Renovation work begins in Laçın’s Qayğı settlement

6 March 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Renovation works have officially begun in the Qayğı settlement, located in the Laçın region, Azernews reports.

The renovation will include the ongoing repair of internal roads and the installation of new street lighting systems within the settlement.

Reports indicate that the Laçın District Executive Authority’s Representative Office for the Qayğı Settlement Administrative Territory completed the preparation of project and cost estimate documents for the aforementioned works some time ago.

The authority has entrusted the renovation project to “Avtoyoltikintiservis” Limited Liability Company (LLC) and signed a contract for the work.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will receive a payment of ₼ 696,200 ($409,529) for its services.

It is worth noting that, based on the tripartite declaration signed on November 10, 2020, Laçın district was returned to Azerbaijan on December 1 of the same year. Following local anti-terror operations on September 19, 2023, the Qayğı settlement, along with the villages of Ağanus, Dəyirmanyanı, Ərəb, Malxələf, Məlikpəyə, Mığıdərə, and Unannovu, also came under Azerbaijan’s sovereignty once again.