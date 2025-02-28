President of Guinea-Bissau concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

28 February 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 28, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was adorned with the national flags of both countries.

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló was seen off by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.