Mild earthquake hits Ismayilli district

28 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Based on the data from the Earthquake Research Bureau, the earthquake was registered 46 kilometers northeast of the Ismayilli station, within the Ismayilli district. The tremors were not felt by locals. The seismic event, which took place at 07:49 local time, had a magnitude of 3. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 3 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

On February 28, an earthquake occurred in the Ismayilli district of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

