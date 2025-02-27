Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Guinea-Bissau [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

27 February 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

An official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Guinea-Bissau in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Guinea-Bissau.

The national anthems of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.