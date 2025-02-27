Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Guinea-Bissau [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
An official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.
A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Guinea-Bissau in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Guinea-Bissau.
The national anthems of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.
The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to the accompaniment of a military march.
The heads of state posed for official photographs.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!