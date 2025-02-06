Armenia refuses to provide information on prisoners and missing Azerbaijani citizens

6 February 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Despite numerous requests from Azerbaijan, Armenia continues to ignore its obligations under international law, refusing to provide information on individuals who have been prisoners, missing, or taken hostage for over thirty years, Azernews reports.

In a statement regarding the identification of three more individuals missing since the First Garabagh War, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, commented on the ongoing issue.

Aliyeva highlighted the efforts made to identify human remains found in mass graves in the liberated territories. As of now, nearly 170 Azerbaijanis' identities have been determined, and this process continues.

"We believe that Armenia, as a party to international agreements, must fulfill its obligations, refrain from concealing information about the fate of our compatriots, and provide precise details on the locations where those who were killed are buried," Sabina Aliyeva emphasized.