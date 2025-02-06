Armenia refuses to provide information on prisoners and missing Azerbaijani citizens
Despite numerous requests from Azerbaijan, Armenia continues to ignore its obligations under international law, refusing to provide information on individuals who have been prisoners, missing, or taken hostage for over thirty years, Azernews reports.
In a statement regarding the identification of three more individuals missing since the First Garabagh War, Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, commented on the ongoing issue.
Aliyeva highlighted the efforts made to identify human remains found in mass graves in the liberated territories. As of now, nearly 170 Azerbaijanis' identities have been determined, and this process continues.
"We believe that Armenia, as a party to international agreements, must fulfill its obligations, refrain from concealing information about the fate of our compatriots, and provide precise details on the locations where those who were killed are buried," Sabina Aliyeva emphasized.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!