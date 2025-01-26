Gazakh hosts Regional Pedagogical Innovation Forum [PHOTOS]

The Regional Pedagogical Innovation Forum, which has become a tradition, has been held at ADA University's Gazakh Center, Azernews reports.

The event brought together intellectuals, regional education representatives, and teachers from ADA University, Gazakh Center, and ADA School.

Inspired by the values of the Azerbaijani education history, the forum, held in Gazakh, aimed to find innovative approaches to modern educational problems. Sharing effective experiences with teachers from the region was also one of the main goals of the event.

At the Second Regional Innovation Forum, the past of education, preserved traditions, and the future of education were discussed, and a glance at the future of education was cast.

The pro-rector of ADA University, member of the Board of Directors of the Gazakh Teachers' Seminar, Vafa Kazdal, made a speech and stated that the proposed ideas and approaches would help overcome our difficulties and contribute to our successes in education. At the end of the discussions, new ideas and practical solutions would emerge.

In her speech, pro-rector of the Azerbaijan Languages University, Jala Garibova, touched on the role of Azerbaijanism and Azerbaijanization in preserving national identity. She stated that our language carries the national ideology and that the concept of Azerbaijanism in education motivates young people to understand their historical heritage and preserve their national identity in a global environment.

The presentation and question-answer sessions continued, with teachers from Mingachavir, Fuzuli, Lachin, Agstafa, and other regions exchanged ideas. They discussed the role of modern school management in developing students' creative thought and the impact of inclusive education on the learning environment.

The event continued with presentations based on information-based strategies and technologies, discussing the support of education, and analyzing the effectiveness of projects and practices. Also, modern methods for raising skilled students through practical and project-based education were discussed.

Teachers emphasized the importance of attracting teachers to professional development training to support the development of education. They stressed the importance of adopting a problem-solving approach, promoting the tradition of research, and applying innovations in solving the problem of regional schools.

It should be noted that as part of the cultural program of the Regional Pedagogical Innovation Forum, the film "Without Revenge, Die. Letters from the Past" by renowned film director and People's Artist, Ogtay Mirqasimov, was shown.

The film, according to the director, is about the story of deported Germans from Azerbaijan during World War II. The director answered questions from the audience on the application of art in education.

It should be noted that ADA University's new program has started in Ganja. The program is designed for the university's graduates of Gazakh Center, participants of the "A Teacher's Manifesto" program, and regional teachers. This new program focuses on developing teachers' professional competence to support students' mental health.

ADA University's new program aims to help teachers develop the skills and competencies necessary for creating a learning environment that promotes mental health and well-being among students. The development of this program aims to contribute to the development of education and to provide support to teachers in addressing the mental health needs of students.

The university has a long tradition of promoting innovation and excellence in education, and continues to support teachers and students in achieving their full potential.