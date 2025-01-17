Outgoing US ambassador seen off in Azerbaijani tradition
The term of office of the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, has ended.
Azernews reports that one of the shared photos attracted particular attention.
Thus, in accordance with Azerbaijani customs, the ambassador was seen off being showered with water.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!