Urban Planning Committee showcases Zangilan restoration progress [VIDEO]

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, has shared a video highlighting the main stages of the restoration of Zangilan, liberated by the Azerbaijan Army on October 20, 2020, under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The restoration is part of the "Great Return" program, and the video outlines the city's development based on the Master Plan, incorporating modern urban planning principles. The restoration emphasizes ecological solutions, innovative technologies, and the creation of a comfortable urban environment to ensure Zangilan’s sustainable revival.

The project serves as a model for the comprehensive restoration of liberated territories, reflecting Azerbaijan’s dedication to sustainable development and the revitalization of historical lands. It also symbolizes the promising future that awaits these regions.

