Azernews.Az

Thursday October 3 2024

Azerbaijani Prime Minister pays official visit to Belarus [PHOTOS]

2 October 2024 23:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Prime Minister pays official visit to Belarus [PHOTOS]

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov arrived on an official visit to Minsk on October 2 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan was met at the Minsk National Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Nazaruk, and other officials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijani Prime Minister pays official visit to Belarus [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani Prime Minister pays official visit to Belarus [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more