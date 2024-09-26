President: Azerbaijan’s economic development model has already confirmed itself in the world

26 September 2024 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan’s economic development model has already confirmed itself in the world,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the meeting on economic issues.

“We have built a strong economy relying on our own resources. We have built an independent economy and are not dependent on anyone. Economic independence naturally gives us great opportunities at the international level, so that Azerbaijan can conduct an independent foreign policy with success, confidence, honor and dignity - as we have done and will do,” the head of state noted.

