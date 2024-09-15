Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Nicaragua

15 September 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Nicaragua, on the occasion of National Day of Nicaragua, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Warm congratulations and best wishes to Nicaragua and its people on the occasion of their National Day!" the post reads.

