15 September 2024 16:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates Nicaragua

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Nicaragua, on the occasion of National Day of Nicaragua, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ministry on its official "X" account.

"Warm congratulations and best wishes to Nicaragua and its people on the occasion of their National Day!" the post reads.

