Azerbaijan represented at international forum on food security [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan was represented at the international forum "Food Security and Sustainable Development Goals for Landlocked Developing Countries" held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The forum was attended by representatives from government agencies, the private sector, international organizations, and experts working in the agricultural sector from 32 countries. Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, the country's Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov, and the Director-General of the FAO, Qu Dongyu, were among the participants. Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Elchin Zeynalov.

The purpose of the forum was to discuss the establishment of sustainable agriculture based on modern technologies in landlocked developing countries, ensuring food security, agricultural trade, climate change adaptation, and logistics opportunities.

During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, and President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development Alvaro Larios spoke on the impact of climate change on agriculture, ensuring food security, and the current state and transformation of agri-food systems.

In his speech, Elchin Zeynalov highlighted that Azerbaijan is a rapidly developing economy in the region. The Deputy Minister emphasized that the diversification of the economy and the development of national agri-food systems are key objectives. He noted that Azerbaijan is eagerly engaging with global initiatives and continues to collaborate effectively with international partners. Zeynalov stressed the importance of transitioning to digital and innovative practices in the agricultural sector, stating that digital technologies influence economic development and reshape agricultural and food markets: "Digitization is required in every sector of agriculture to make efficient use of limited resources. This shift will also help us reduce and adapt to climate change risks. Azerbaijan, in turn, is undergoing a transformation toward modern and digital agriculture. We are also leveraging digital technologies to develop rural areas and integrate them into the value chain. Azerbaijan, as a significant transit and logistics hub in the Eurasian region, plays a crucial role as a trade bridge between the 'East-West' and 'North-South' transport corridors. These corridors can greatly benefit the development of our trade relations."

Following this, various panel sessions were held within the framework of the forum, where participants exchanged views on topics such as food trade, the implementation of investment projects, sustainable reforms in the agro-industrial systems of landlocked developing countries, and other relevant issues. An investment forum in the agricultural sector was also organized as part of the event.

