Projects for restoration of religious & historical monuments underway in liberated territories

Significant projects are being implemented for the restoration of religious and historical monuments in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing Ramin Mammadov, the Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations, as he said at the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) held in Brazil.

During the forum, R. Mammadov provided detailed information about Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism, which is based on interfaith and intercultural harmony, as well as the state policies aimed at preserving this exemplary environment.

The committee chairman emphasized that for centuries, representatives of various religious denominations in Azerbaijan have lived in peace and mutual understanding. Religious freedom and traditions of tolerance have become integral elements of Azerbaijani identity and evidence of the nation’s unwavering commitment to pluralism. The coexistence of mosques, churches, and synagogues side by side in Baku is a testament to the harmonious living of different religious communities:

"The comprehensive legislative framework established by the Azerbaijani state to preserve this rich historical, material, and spiritual heritage ensures equal rights and freedoms for everyone, regardless of race, nationality, religion, language, or gender.

As expressed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, our country has always been recognized as a model of tolerance and inclusivity. The chairman noted that the restoration, reconstruction, and preservation of historical and religious monuments, sacred sites, and pilgrimage centers reflect the state’s deep respect for religion and national-spiritual values. Azerbaijan’s activities in preserving cultural heritage extend beyond its borders. For instance, Azerbaijan has contributed to the restoration of the catacombs of Saints Marcellinus, Peter, and Sebastian in the Vatican and has allocated funds for the repair of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in France."

R. Mammadov highlighted that the Azerbaijani people have suffered from the most brutal forms of religious discrimination throughout various periods in history. He noted that 65 out of 67 mosques in the territories that were under occupation for 30 years were destroyed:

"Despite the brutal attacks on our religious heritage in Garabagh and in the areas of present-day Armenia where Azerbaijanis had lived for centuries, our people remain focused on the future, continuing to uphold religious and ethnic tolerance as a fundamental pillar of national identity. They are striving to open a new chapter in the region's history, based on peace and cooperation, by undertaking significant projects for the restoration of religious and historical monuments in the liberated territories."

