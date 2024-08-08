First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Gashim Magomedov’s winning silver medal in Olympics [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Azerbaijani taekwondoist Gashim Magomedov’s winning a silver medal in Olympics in Paris.
Azernews presents the post:
"I sincerely congratulate Kashim Magomedov, silver medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games, taekwondo player! I thank our athlete for his hard work, invincible will and determination to win, I wish him good health and new achievements!".
