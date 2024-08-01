Azernews.Az

1 August 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
Leisure time of Azerbaijan Army servicemen effectively organized [PHOTOS]
Fatima Latifova
Regular events are held in the Azerbaijan Army to effectively organize cultural leisure time of personnel and further increase their moral state, Azernews reports.

Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center organizes cultural and mass events in the Azerbaijan Army under the action plan of the current year.

The events commence with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan is performed.

Within the events, a popular Azerbaijani military performer Shamistan Alizamanli presents patriotic songs, aroused with great interest and applause.

