Azerbaijan, Italy mull joint projects

23 July 2024 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Anar Alakbarov, assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with the newly appointed Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Luca Di Gianfrancesco. Azernews reports that, during the meeting, the sides discussed several bilateral issues, and projects implemented by the Foundation in Italy.

In the meantime, COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, has been the focus of discussion.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani and the Italian sides viewed the directions of cooperation, including cultural projects planned to be implemented within the framework of COP29 in the future in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz