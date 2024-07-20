Number of ammunition found in Khankendi, Shusha, Kalbajar territory disclose

20 July 2024 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs released information regarding the actions conducted from July 13 to 19 by their employees.

Azernews reports citing Ministry of Internal Affairs that during this period, from the territory of the city of Khankendi, 25 automatic weapons, 6 rifles, 17 grenades, 11 lighters, 39 cartridge combs, 1965 cartridges of various calibers, 3 bayonets, and knives were recovered.

Additionally, from the territory of Shusha city, other ammunition, 1 pistol, 2 cartridge combs, and 16 cartridges were found. From the territory of the Kalbajar region, 1 automatic weapon, 1 machine gun, 1 rifle, and 200 cartridges of different calibers were also discovered and seized.

It is reported that Ministry of Internal Affairs employees are taking measures to transform regions liberated from occupation into safe areas. Following the Civil War and anti-terrorist operations, these employees are diligently fulfilling their duties to expedite the Great Return process and ensure security.

The ongoing process of detecting and neutralizing war remnants and sources of danger continues without interruption. Cleaning the region of weapons and explosives remains a primary task for the internal affairs bodies involved in these operations.

---

