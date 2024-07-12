Ombudsman Office hosts meeting of Office of International Religious Freedom of US State Department

12 July 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held at the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Jason McIlnerney, Special Envoy from the Office of International Religious Freedom of the U.S. Department of State, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by Aydın Safikhanli, Head of the Ombudsman Office, and Zaur Valimammadli, Head of the Department for Cooperation with International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions.

Aydın Safikhanli welcomed the guest and stated that religious tolerance is ensured in Azerbaijan, people’s religious beliefs are respected, freedom of religion and conscience is guaranteed, state-religion relations are regulated according to civil principles, and religious-spiritual, moral-ethical values have become an important part of public relations. He provided detailed information on the measures implemented by the Ombudsman in the protection of human rights and freedoms, including the fight against discrimination. It was highlighted that everyone, regardless of nationality or religion, can freely approach the Ombudsman, their complaints are investigated in accordance with the law, and appropriate measures are taken.

It was noted that various ethnic minorities live in mutual respect and peace in Azerbaijan, their traditions are respected, special attention is given to their religious values, and their rights and freedoms are protected.

The head of the office discussed the visits conducted under the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) mandate of the Ombudsman to institutions where individuals cannot leave voluntarily, noting that annual reports on NPM activities are prepared and proposals and recommendations for improving legislation are made.

Zaur Valimammadli, Head of the Department for Cooperation with International Organizations and Civil Society Institutions, provided information about the institution's cooperation with international organizations, including the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as the recent amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Ombudsman that ensure the right to equality, prevent discrimination, and expand the Commissioner’s mandate in various areas, along with the creation of new relevant structural divisions in the Office.

During the meeting, various topics of mutual interest were discussed.

