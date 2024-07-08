Azerbaijan's Bayramov: OTS leaders summit in Shusha has historical meaning

8 July 2024 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

The holding of the summit of the leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha has a historical meaning, Azernews reports, citing Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, as he told journalists in his statement.

The minister noted that one of the priority issues for Azerbaijan is to develop cooperation within the OTS.

"On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, a proposal was put forward to hold informal summit meetings of the OTS every year. The third such summit took place in Shusha. After the liberation of the lands, significant events were held in Shusha. However, at the international level, the meeting of the OTS leaders in the form of a summit has a historical meaning. We are proud of this," J. Bayramov emphasised.

