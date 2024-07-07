Fire broke out in sixteen-story building in Baku extinguished [PHOTOS]

7 July 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

A fire in a sixteen-story building in Baku has been extinguished.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Emergency Situations has released information about this.

It was noted that thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters, the fire was not allowed to spread, including spreading to the apartments. The fire was extinguished in a short time.

Note that a fire took place in the basement of a sixteen-story building on G. Shikhlinski Street, Khatai District, Baku. A fire brigade of the Ministry of Emergency Situation was immediately involved in the area.

The fire was extinguished in a short time by the fire protection units.

