President Ilham Aliyev: The visits by leaders of Turkic States to liberated lands are a manifestation of brotherly solidarity

6 July 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

“The visits by the leaders of Turkic States to the liberated lands are a manifestation of brotherly solidarity,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha.

“The President of Türkiye has visited Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Jabrayil, the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have been to Shusha and Fuzuli, while the President of Kyrgyzstan has visited Fuzuli and Aghdam.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my gratitude to the heads of state and government of the brotherly countries for the school and creativity center, as well as for the schools to be built in the future which represent our brotherhood,” the head of state noted.

---

