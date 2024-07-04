Azerbaijan Army conducts tactical-special exercise [PHOTOS]

4 July 2024 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Under the training plan for the current year, a tactical-special exercise is carried out with the personnel of various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army to evaluate the capabilities and abilities of combat support means, organise interoperability, and improve joint activities in arduous terrain conditions, Azernews reports.

The Defence Ministry's leadership visited the control points of the troops to watch the course of the exercise.

During the meeting, the Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, was reported that servicemen professionally accomplished tasks in the exercise using modern control systems and high technologies.

The exercise is focused on the organisation of command-control, improving the practical skills of commanders in decision-making and the operation of forces.

