ADA University delegation visits George Washington University [PHOTOS]

Delegation from ADA University and the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan paid a visit to the United States. They participated in the Steering Committee meeting for the dual degree program between ADA University and George Washington University (GWU), Azernews reports.

During the visit, the delegation, led by Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA University, and Nijat Mammadli, Advisor to the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, toured the ADA University Washington Center. They met with 14 students from the Electrical and Power Engineering program who have been in Washington, D.C. since January 2024 for their Spring semester. The students shared their enriching experiences, emphasizing the importance of studying in a multicultural environment that has broadened their academic and personal perspectives.

The Steering Committee meeting took place on June 4th, where several key issues were addressed. Notably, the introduction of a new dual-degree program in Computer Engineering and High Performance Computing was highlighted, along with discussions on the professional development of ADA faculty and administrative staff. Nijat Mammadli emphasized the government's priority on the continuous professional development of human resources involved in these programs, underscoring the importance of ADA representatives regularly traveling to D.C. to exchange experiences with their GWU counterparts. Additionally, the upcoming visit of 20 students from the fourth cohort in the Computer Science and Data Analytics program to D.C. for their Summer and Fall semesters was discussed.

The delegation also visited George Washington University, where they were welcomed by Professor John Lach, Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science, along with other GWU professors and administrators. The delegation was given an extensive tour of the GWU campus, including its state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories.

It should be noted that ADA University began offering dual degree programs in partnership with George Washington University in 2020. The dual degree programs, starting with Computer Science, have grown to include Electrical and Power Engineering, with a total of 121 students having studied under these programs to date (77 in Computer Science and 44 in Electrical Engineering). These master's programs are financed within the framework of the " State Program on Raising Competitiveness of Higher Education in Azerbaijan in 2019-2023.

The first cohort of students for Computer Engineering and High Performance Computing program will be admitted in Fall 2025.

