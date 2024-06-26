We must not let them create tension here, Azerbaijani Minister says

26 June 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

"Since the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, we have been facing double standards. For thirty years, our lands were under occupation. What happened? Decisions were made, but nothing came of them. Twenty percent of our lands were occupied, and we had over a million refugees and internally displaced persons. No one talks about this."

Azernews reports that this was stated by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, in an interview with “Azertag” and AzTV.

“We created all conditions for the Armenians who relocated from here. No one expelled them, but you saw that when they left voluntarily and met with you – the journalists – they said that no one was driving them out, they were leaving safely and unharmed. They were even provided with fuel and food for their departure. Two groups from the UN came here, saw the situation firsthand. When I spoke about the operation, I was not speaking lightly; the esteemed President gave serious instructions. The respected First Vice President strictly monitored humanitarian issues. They knew that these double standards would still be applied against us, but we took our measures,” Hasanov noted.

“No matter how hard they try, fortunately, they still cannot achieve their goals. They gather, talk, say things. The firm will of the esteemed President prevents all of this. Additionally, some major states have their own interests in the Caucasus. They want to realize their significant interests through the peoples living here. Naturally, we must not allow this. We must not let them create tension here. The peoples here have lived in an atmosphere of tension for years. Therefore, it is necessary to strive for peace, progress, and for all the peoples of the Caucasus to live in prosperity,” concluded the Minister.

