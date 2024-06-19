COP29 to have significant impact on fight against climate change, says Habib Mikayilli

19 June 2024 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

The COP29 team hopes that the conference to be held in Baku will have a significant impact on the fight against climate change.

Azernews reports that these remarks were made by Habib Mikayilli, the head of the Secretariat of the COP29 Organizing Committee, Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Presidential Administration, within the framework of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" held in Baku on June 19, during the panel discussions on "Balancing, mitigation, adaptation, and sustainability".

He noted that the main topic of COP29 is financial issues. "Without financing, it is impossible to eliminate the negative consequences of climate change. "During these six months, our COP29 team made visits to different parts of the world to listen to their views, and understand their priorities and positions, and these visits were very successful," said the official of the Presidential Administration.

---

