Azerbaijan MFA: Non-recognition of Parliamentary Elections in Georgia's Tskhinvali region

9 June 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Issues Statement Regarding 'Parliamentary Elections' in Georgia's Tskhinvali Region, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has reiterated its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

In a recent statement, it emphasized that Azerbaijan does not recognize the legitimacy of the so-called "parliamentary elections" conducted in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia on June 9, 2024, nor does it acknowledge their outcomes.

