President of Montenegro confirms attendance at COP29

8 June 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Allow me to extend to you, on behalf of the citizens of Montenegro and on my own behalf, our sincere congratulations on May 28th - Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and best wishes for your further prosperity and well-being.

Montenegro and Republic of Azerbaijan have very good bilateral relations and substantive cooperation in numerous areas. The dynamic and high-quality political dialogue we have been continuously achieving encourages and obliges us to give new impetus to future investment and infrastructure projects in areas of mutual interest through joint efforts.

I am pleased with the fact that your country will host this year's United Nations Climate Change Summit - COP29. I am convinced that you will approach the demanding preparations and realization of this very important event in the best possible way, which I will personally attend with great pleasure.

In the hope that we will continue to build the best possible relations between our countries and peoples in the coming period, and in anticipation of our meeting in Baku in mid-November this year, esteemed President, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration.

Jakov Milatović

President of Montenegro"

---

