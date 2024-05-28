Turkish MFA publishes tribute for Azerbaijan's Independence Day

28 May 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Independence Day, Azernews reports via the ministry's official page on X.

“Dear Azerbaijan, congratulations on Independence Day! We wholeheartedly share the pride and enthusiasm of our Azerbaijani brothers, with whom we experience both joy and sorrow together,” the publication says.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

