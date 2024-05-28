Secretary Blinken extends congratulations on Azerbaijan's Independence Day

28 May 2024 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy Independence Day.

We value our relationship with Azerbaijan, having built a partnership over the last 32 years on mutual interests relating to security and energy cooperation. We appreciate the opportunity to deepen our engagement in these areas, and also on increasingly critical global issues, such as climate change and the green energy transition. The United States welcomes Azerbaijan hosting COP29 in Baku, and we look forward to working closely together with the government of Azerbaijan to make the COP a success to deliver a more sustainable and resilient climate future for our children and grandchildren.

Our cooperation will continue to go hand in hand with a commitment to Azerbaijan’s democratic development and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms consistent with Azerbaijan’s constitution. The United States welcomes the work that has been made toward a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we continue to stand ready to support these efforts, to turn the page on the longstanding conflict, and to build a better future. We are fully committed to this goal, which will enhance connectivity and deliver economic benefits to the entire region. On this important holiday in honor of Azerbaijan’s independence, I reaffirm the United States’ support for Azerbaijan’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty," the statement reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz