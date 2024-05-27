France's anti-Azerbaijan campaign to not remain unanswered, Azerbaijan MFA

27 May 2024 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Not only did France fail to offer an apology for such irresponsible and unacceptable remarks, but it also expanded the smear campaign against Azerbaijan in "Le Point" and other local French media outlets.

Azernews reports, citing the Aykhan Hajizade, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he answered to the local media inquiry concerning France’s reference to Azerbaijan as a “dictatorship”.

Anti-Azerbaijan campaign waged by France under the veil of “democracy” aims to to cover up the shortcomings of this country’s foreign policy.

At the same time, while France is attempting to teach “democracy” to the world, its actions, such as abuses of international law, neo-colonial policy, racism, discrimination, Islamophobia and human rights restrictions are well-known. Therefore, before calling Azerbaijan a “dictatorship”, France would do well to take note of its actions.

France can be sure that the anti-Azerbaijan campaign, the derogatory remarks and provocations will not remain unanswered.

