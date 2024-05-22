AHK Members’ Assembly holds with participation of over 80 business representatives

22 May 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

On May 21, 2024, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) organised the AHK Members’ Assembly with the participation of over 80 business representatives, Azernews reports.

The event, which saw an impressive turnout of over 80 esteemed business representatives, serves as a biannual platform for AHK Members to reflect on the accomplishments and initiatives of AHK Azerbaijan throughout the preceding year.

The event was opened with a welcoming speech by Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the AHK Azerbaijan Board Directors, who briefly presented the program of the meeting to the participants. The chairman highly appreciated the hard work of the chamber and its employees, noting that the active participation of the chamber members and the increase in membership are gratifying situations.

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan, Dr Ralf Horlemann, noted that the last 15 months have been very eventful and intense for the embassy, with a number of significant events being held by the embassy. He expressed pride that Azerbaijan will host COP29 and that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has made four business visits to Germany in a short period of time, highlighting that this contributes to strengthening Germany-Azerbaijan relations. He mentioned that COP29 could also encourage increased activity of Germany in Azerbaijan's business sector. Speaking about the record number of visas obtained by Azerbaijanis from Germany in the past year, which demonstrates Azerbaijan's strong orientation towards Germany, the Ambassador stated that an increase in these numbers in the coming years could significantly boost the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the AHK Azerbaijan Board, provided information about the business, online, and social events organised by AHK Azerbaijan in the past months. He then announced the appointment of Rashad Huseynli as Vice Chairman of the Energy Transition Working Group. Hasanov also expressed his gratitude to AHK Azerbaijan's Working Groups for their organised events and hard work in recent months. He commended the active work of the Human Resources and Vocational Education & Training Working Group and informed the event guests about the newly published "AHK Human Resources Insights" journals. He shared details about the East Business Association of the Federal Republic of Germany business trip to Baku, co-organised by AHK Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 27-28, 2024. The trip included meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

“From the last Members’ Assembly, 15 new companies have become members of AHK Azerbaijan, and now we count 181 members from Germany and Azerbaijan representing various sectors of the economy. We are proud of the fact that the quality work and commitment of our Chamber attract new companies from various industries.”

After reaching the quorum of the Members’ Assembly, the new members of AHK Azerbaijan were introduced to the auditorium and approved as members of the Chamber. The event concluded with a business dinner.

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) is the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan, providing information services and support to companies in their market and business research since 2012. The AHK Azerbaijan emerged from the German-Azerbaijan Business Association (DAWF), founded in 1999. With 181 member companies, the AHK Azerbaijan is the most powerful European economic association in Azerbaijan. Companies can particularly benefit from the well-developed network of AHK in the economy and politics of Azerbaijan. While actively representing the interests of its member companies, AHK Azerbaijan also offers a wide range of reliable business and legal services.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz