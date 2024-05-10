Azerbaijan constructs fourth well-bottom seismological station

10 May 2024 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

The preliminary groundwork for the construction of a seismological station in Shusha has been finalized, Azernews reports.

Gurban Yetirmişli, the general director of the Republican Seismological Service Center under ANAS, revealed this update in a statement to journalists.

According to Yetirmişli, the station, generously donated by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), is now set for installation following the completion of improvement works.

"This will be the fourth well-bottom station in Azerbaijan, situated at a depth of 100 meters. We will conduct comprehensive research across all liberated areas. As populations relocate, employment opportunities will also be generated there," he stated.

