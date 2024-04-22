Iranian boat violates Azerbaijan’s border, several detainees

22 April 2024 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The main command center of the coast guard department of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service has stopped an Iranian-owned boat in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, and detainees are reported, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the State Border Service.

Unknown vessels were spotted in the Alat direction. The border ship guarding the state border began pursuing the detected target, the coast guard units were notified and urgent measures were taken to close the coastline. To stop the target detected by the border ship, and a warning fire was carried out.

As a result of patrolling by border ships of the coast guard, coastal control units, including helicopters and drones of the Special Air Operations Forces in a southern direction in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, a boat belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran with two crew members was detained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz