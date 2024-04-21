Norwegian MFA: We expect rapid progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations to benefit region

21 April 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Norway expects rapid progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations that will benefit the region, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Eyvind Vad Petersson, on the "X" social network.

The post reads:

"Norway welcomes the encouraging news on progress in the work towards border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We hope to see speedy further progress in this important work, aiming for results which will benefit both countries and the wider region."

Norway 🇳🇴 welcomes the encouraging news on progress in the work towards border delimitation between Armenia 🇦🇲 and Azerbaijan 🇦🇿. We hope to see speedy further progress in this important work, aiming for results which will benefit both countries and the wider region. — Eivind Vad Petersson (@EivindVP) April 21, 2024

