Assistant to President casts light on early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan

The top leadership of both countries adopted a decision to withdraw Russian peacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijan ahead of schedule, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, said while answering the question of AZERTAC about the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"According to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, the decision to withdraw Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan was adopted by the supreme leadership of both countries.

The process has already started, and the Defence Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia are implementing the appropriate measures for the execution of that decision," H. Hajiyev noted.

